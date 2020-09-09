Milford Man Skips Out On Sentencing For Second Time

September 9, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





For the second time, a Milford man is being sought after he failed to appear for sentencing on charges arising out of a truck theft and police chase.



34-year-old Jesse Ray Linn was originally arrested December 4th after Milford Police say he stole a 2019 Chevy Silverado from a gas station in Wixom and then fled from officers when they tried to take him into custody near East Buno and Childs Lake roads. He was eventually located in a swampy area on King Ranch Drive.



Linn pleaded no contest in January to two counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile, one for the December 4th incident and another for a separate incident November 9th. However, he failed to show up for sentencing on June 2nd and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He remained at large until he was taken into custody and the warrant canceled on July 31st.



However, Linn again failed to show up for his sentencing on Tuesday, and again his bond was canceled and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.