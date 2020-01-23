Milford Man Pleads To Truck Theft

January 23, 2020

Sentencing is set for a Milford man after he entered a plea to charges arising out of a police chase following a truck theft.



33-year-old Jesse Ray Linn was arrested December 4th after Milford Police say he stole a 2019 Chevy Silverado from a gas station in Wixom. After the vehicle was spotted by an officer near East Buno and Childs Lake roads, the truck began to accelerate before turning into a driveway on Childs Lake Road. The driver, later identified as Linn, exited the truck and ran north. Due to fresh snowfall, officers were able to follow tracks that led to a nearby swampy area and then to a business on King Ranch Drive. An officer walking along a fence line spotted Linn hiding in some weeds and ordered him at gunpoint to stand up. He was then arrested and turned over to Wixom Police.



Court records show that Linn pleaded no contest on Tuesday to two counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile, one for the December 4th incident and another for a separate incident November 9th. He remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail on a $10,000 bond pending sentencing April 21st in Oakland County Circuit Court. (JK)