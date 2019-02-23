Milford Man Charged In Attack, Attempted Rape Of Neighbor

February 23, 2019

A Milford man is facing charges alleging he attacked his neighbor with intentions of sexually assaulting her.



21-year-old Zachary William Brown is charged with first degree home invasion and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, related to the January 28th incident. Authorities say Milford Police officers responded to West Lafayette Street in the Village of Milford on a report of a woman who said she was attacked in her home.



Hometown Life reports the 33-year-old victim told police her neighbor, identified as Brown, had knocked on her back door and apologized for bothering her. The woman opened her main door but left the storm door closed, however Brown reportedly opened the storm door and grabbed her. A scuffle between the two ensued but Brown was able to get away and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 9-1-1. The victim told police she was positive who her attacker was, having lived next door to Brown and his grandfather for years.



When confronted at his own home, Brown appeared to be intoxicated and had scratches and red marks on his wrist, neck and face. Police reportedly found a dust mask and latex gloves near the entry of the victim’s home, to which she said she had no idea where the items had come from. Brown was searched at the police station and a folding knife was found in the pocket of his pants. He told police the victim was his “friend”, though later admitted he had gone to her home with intentions of raping her. Brown also stated that he had been planning to do so for several months and had gone to her home a couple of times, but did not follow through; adding that drinking prior to the incident emboldened him.



Brown said he had intended to knock her unconscious by covering her face with the mask and to avoid leaving fingerprints at the scene by using the latex gloves. Brown allegedly said he had chosen the woman as his victim because she lived alone and he was attracted to her. He remains jailed on a $500,000 bond and is due back in court April 10th for a competency exam.