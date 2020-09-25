Milford Man Back In Jail After Twice Skipping Out On Sentencing

September 25, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Milford man who twice skipped out on his sentence hearing after leading police on a chase is again behind bars and facing new charges.



34-year-old Jesse Ray Linn was originally arrested December 4th after Milford Police say he stole a 2019 Chevy Silverado from a gas station in Wixom and then fled from officers when they tried to take him into custody near East Buno and Childs Lake roads. He was eventually located in a swampy area on King Ranch Drive. Linn pleaded no contest in January to two counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile, one for the December 4th incident and another for a separate incident November 9th.



However, he failed to show up for sentencing on June 2nd and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He remained at large until he was taken into custody and the warrant canceled on July 31st. However, Linn again failed to show up for his sentencing earlier this month, and again his bond was canceled and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.



Then on September 17th, Milford Police came across him at a residence he was not supposed to be at and tried to arrest him on an outstanding domestic violence warrant. However, he tried to flee and had to be forcibly taken into custody.



Linn is now facing an additional count of resisting and obstructing a police officer and is jailed under a $50,000 bond. A September 29th court hearing is set in Oakland County District Court.