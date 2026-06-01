Major Intersection Project Starts Today In Village Of Milford

June 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A major infrastructure reconstruction project kicks off Monday morning in the Village of Milford.



The Main Street and Commerce Road intersection will be completely closed to all traffic for the replacement of crosswalks and the pavement in the intersection. Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to be completed by this Friday.



It’s a primary crossing, and a key connection to shops, dining, and events.



The Village said years of wear, heavy traffic, and severe winter conditions have accelerated the deterioration of the intersection concrete.



It was advised that the work is being done now, as major road projects in the region will restrict access to construction projects throughout the remainder of the season.



The Village stated by using an innovative construction approach, its project partners are compressing what would typically be a 5-to-8-week phased project into “a single, coordinated five-day operation”.



All work will occur continuously, day and evenings, to get the job done as quickly as possible and minimize disruption. Downtown businesses will remain open.



More information is available in the provided link.