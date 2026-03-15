Milford Man Held On $2 Million Bond On Two Robbery Charges

March 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Milford man with a long criminal history is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $2 (m) million bond after his arrest for allegedly robbing two area businesses.



37-year-old James Arthur-Michael Trammell was arraigned Friday in 52-1 District Court in Novi on two counts of armed robbery and using a gun in the commission of a felony for robberies in Commerce Township and Lyon Township.



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “I appreciate the diligence and hard work of our detectives, as well as the partnership with the Michigan Department of Corrections, and certainly the tips coming in from the public. This combination allowed us to take a dangerous career criminal off the street.”



Trammell, who was on parole for an armed robbery conviction, was arrested near his Milford home on March 9th by sheriff’s detectives.



Trammell is accused of robbing Intimate Ideas, 2603 Union Lake Road in Commerce Township on February 22nd. The Office said he held the clerk at knife point and tried to stab him. Trammell fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.



Trammell is also charged in the February 28th robbery at Wild Bill’s Tobacco Shop, 22452 Pontiac Trail in Lyon Township. The Office said Trammell held a gun to the head of the clerk and demanded money before fleeing from the store.

Detectives received a tip, which led to Trammell’s arrest. His Michigan Department of Corrections parole officer provided important information which led to charges being brought against Trammell.



Trammell has multiple felony convictions on his record dating back to 2006. They include uttering and publishing, receiving and concealing stolen firearms, larceny of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and armed robbery.



Trammell’s next court appearance is March 25th.