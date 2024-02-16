Local Cinema Launches Winter Fundraiser Amid Financial Hardships

Jessica Mathews / news@wthmi.com





A local cinema has launched a winter fundraiser campaign amid financial hardships.



The Milford Independent Cinema was a family-owned cinema for almost 50 years when the pandemic hit causing it to close. A group of local individuals came together and through their hard work and support of the community were able to re-open the cinema as a non-profit.



Over the last few years, the broader community has seen the loss of two indie theaters including Main Art in Royal Oak in 2021 and just recently The Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township.



A press release states that independent theaters pride themselves on the love of the craft and being a steward of the arts. The Milford Independent Cinema is said to be facing similar financial challenges.



In response, the Cinema is launching a Winter Fundraiser Campaign today - with the goal of raising $10,000 in 10 Days - by appealing to the generosity and support of its loyal patrons and the wider community.

The campaign aims to raise vital funds to cover essential expenses such as rent, utilities, maintenance, and programming, ensuring that the Milford Independent Cinema remains a vibrant cultural hub and a cherished gathering place for movie enthusiasts of all ages.



Contributions to the Winter Fundraiser Campaign can be made through various channels, including online donations, in-person contributions at the cinema, and sponsorship opportunities for local businesses and corporations. Supporters are encouraged to spread the word through social media, email, and word-of-mouth to maximize the campaign's reach and impact.



Organizers say every donation, no matter how small, will make a tangible difference in helping them sustain operations and continue serving the community with enriching cinematic experiences.



In appreciation of donors' generosity, the Milford Independent Cinema is offering a range of exclusive incentives and perks including free movie tickets, rental vouchers, and recognition on the cinema's website and promotional materials.



For more information about the Winter Fundraiser Campaign and how to donate, visit the Milford Independent Cinema’s official website. That link is provided. Updates will also be provided on the Cinema’s Facebook and Instagram pages.



Organizers added “Together, let's rally behind Milford Cinema and ensure that the magic of cinema continues to shine bright in our community for years to come”.