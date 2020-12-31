Fundraising Underway For New Milford Independent Cinema

December 31, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Fundraising efforts are underway by a new non-profit to help preserve, update and re-open a shuttered local movie theater.



The Huron Valley Film Organization launched the campaign in hopes of re-opening the theater at 925 Summit Street as the Milford Independent Cinema. HVFO Board member Isaac Perry says in early summer, news broke that the local Milford Cinema Theater would be closing indefinitely - which he described as a much beloved hometown treasure for anyone who grew up in the area. That spurred creation of the non-profit and subsequent fundraising campaign to preserve, update and re-open the local cinema. It’s located in a shopping complex outside of immediate downtown Milford area, on northeast end of town.



The HVFO consists of longtime area residents and entrepreneurs that want to keep an independent cinema alive in the community but also maximize the space as a cultural and social hub. Perry said many in the community were bummed out as many have fond memories hanging out at cinema, which has been family owned since 1972.



Perry says they want to preserve the theater while keeping it affordable and family oriented for the community – more so than the typical megaplex theaters while still showing first run movies. He said they want to make it feel like a theater from the 1960’s with more of a classic appeal but they want people to still recognize it as the Milford Cinema when they get there. Once inside, Perry says they want to give people a new experience so it’s about keeping the space recognizable to people who have lived in the area while trying to update and modernize it. Renovations and plans call for replacing the seats, an art-deco style makeover inside, updating the concessions area, bathrooms, screening room and flooring throughout, along with a new marquee and signage.



Perry says they’re a little over one-third of their $150,000 fundraising goal. He said they have enough to cover the renovations but want to make sure they have funding for operating costs to help weather the pandemic and survive. While he anticipates being in fundraising mode for awhile, Perry said they’ll open as soon as they can. He commented there was a nice initial push but donations have slowed a bit so they could use some business and community donations. He noted that for $5,000, an Oscar-winning donor can basically buy a row of seats and then have the name of their family or business printed on a Hollywood star to be mounted in the cinema. Community donations can be made online but Perry says some local businesses have been doing donor matching. This week, Charlie’s Still On Main restaurant will match all cash or check donations that are dropped off up to $1,000 – lasting through this Saturday.



Perry says there’s been an outpouring of community support and people seem to be grateful and excited about the project. He said he thinks the community recognizes the benefit and potential but they’ll need the support of the community to keep this going and get it off the ground.



More information can be found through the web link or the attached presentation. Top photo - Facebook. Bottom photo credit - Steven Sabo.