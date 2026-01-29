Crowdfunding Campaign Underway To Keep Milford Independent Cinema Alive

January 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s renewed hope for the Milford Independent Cinema – and community support is being sought to help keep the beloved local treasure alive.



It was announced earlier this month the cinema would be closing at the end of the month due to a lack of funding. Since that initial announcement, officials said the community response has been “extraordinary” and “there is hope”.



Thanks to the generosity of a significant donor who stepped forward, the cinema has a renewed opportunity to remain open. While the contribution gets the cinema closer to stability, it still needs to raise $25,000+ to ensure the theater can stay open throughout the year and into the sustainable future.



Officials said they initially hesitated to launch a crowdfunding campaign due to the size of the financial need but now the remaining goal is within reach and community support can help bridge that final gap.





The following was posted on social media:



“We are truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support after we announced that MIC would be closing on January 31. Your comments, calls, and messages reminded us just how much this little cinema means to so many — and now, we finally have a glimmer of HOPE.



We had not planned to do this, but since so many of you asked how to help, we listened. We’re launching a community crowdfunding campaign to save the cinema. Every single donation — big or small — brings us closer to our goal and helps keep this amazing space alive for everyone.



Your support means:



-More movie nights, film festivals, and community events



-Fun happenings like Trivia Night, Hollywood’s Big Night, and Fan Appreciation Nights



-The chance to bring in live entertainment and even more collaborations with local businesses and organizations.



We’ve always believed in faith, hope, and community — and this moment is proof that together, we can do this.”





Links to more information and how to donate are provided.



Photos: Facebook, Google Street View