Central Park Ice Skating Rink Open In Downtown Milford

January 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





For those who dare to bundle up and brave the elements and bitter wind this weekend - lace up your skates and enjoy some winter fun over in downtown Milford.



The Central Park ice rink is officially open. Officials say whether “planning a family outing, a date night, or just looking to enjoy the season outdoors, the rink is the perfect spot to embrace winter”.



After hitting the ice, skaters can warm up by the Central Park fireplace, lit daily from 11am to 1pm and again from 5 to 9pm. People are encouraged to “Bundle up, grab your skates, and make a day of it while supporting downtown businesses before or after you skate”.



Something new to note this season: the rink lighting now serves as an open/closed indicator — when the Tivoli lights are on, the rink is open. When the lights are off, the rink is closed.