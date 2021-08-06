Milford House Restaurant Closes Its Doors

August 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another area restaurant has closed its doors, in part due to the crippling employee shortage being experienced by many establishments across the state.



After serving the community for decades, the Milford House Bar & Grill located at 113 East Commerce Street announced on Wednesday morning that it has permanently closed.



In a Facebook post, Owners Perry & Kris Sinacola stated “It’s been no secret that this past 18 months has been extremely challenging for the entire restaurant industry. The dedicated staff at the Milford House have been working tirelessly to weather the storm and to continue to provide a quality dining experience for all our customers. Most recently, our inability to find adequate staff has forced the Milford House and Perriez Carryout to permanently close our doors effective immediately”.



The owners said they appreciate all of the community support over the past 28 years and they’ll miss everyone and the gathering place that they helped make amazing.



The social media posted had generated more than 800 comments as of late Thursday from patrons and others who were saddened by the news and wished the family well in future endeavors. Facebook photo.