Milford Hosts First Annual Restaurant Week

February 16, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Hungry food enthusiasts can attend the First Annual Milford Restaurant Week, taking place February 20th – February 26th.



Participating restaurants will offer deals and specialty food menus, giving customers the chance to try new spots and visit old favorites throughout Milford.



This event is not limited to just one meal- according to the event’s Facebook page, both lunch and dinner options will be available, along with specialty drinks.



Downtown Milford is home to over 30 nationally and locally-owned restaurants in the downtown district, with a variety of outdoor seating areas, event space, and live music.



This is the first year the Village is hosting Restaurant Week. Looking toward the future, the Milford Downtown Development Authority says a half dozen transformative projects are expected to break ground in the next 3 years.



For a full list of participating restaurants, see the provided link to the event's Facebook page.