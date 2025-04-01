Milford Hosting Virtual Meeting Ahead of Road Projects

April 1, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Milford residents are invited to a virtual meeting next week about upcoming road projects.



W. Huron Street between General Motors Road and the Peters Road Bridge will have drainage improvements and road reconstruction while Washington Street east of Main Street and Oakland Street between S. Main and Mont Eagle streets will both undergo road resurfacing.



The virtual meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Apr. 9, and is intended to offer a general overview of the projects and give residents a chance to ask questions.



A recording of the meeting will be emailed to everyone who registers and posted to the Village website.



The projects are part of a 20-year dedicated millage for road repairs and maintenance.



The link to register is below.