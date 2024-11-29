Milford Holiday Shopping Season Offers Chance to Give Back

November 29, 2024

Milford is inviting everyone to come downtown, get some holiday shopping done while helping those less fortunate and saving money.



Milford’s annual Open House is taking place Dec. 5. Stores downtown will be offering different deals to people who stop by, and are encouraging shoppers to stop by their favorites to see what deals are up for grabs.



This year will also start Miracle on Main, which also begins Dec. 5. DDA Assistant Carol Abbas said the three Thursdays leading up to Christmas will feature a different theme.



A Yuletide Stroll is Dec. 5. “During the Christmas Open House, organized by the Milford Business Association, bring non-perishable food donations for Community Sharing and you’ll get a candle to join in with the caroling, led by Mandy of Music Time,” the DDA website said. “Take a tag from the giving tree sponsored by the Village Elves, so you can shop for a family in need and enjoy a bite, sip or sample from one of our local eateries. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available, and Santa will make a jolly appearance in the Center Street Park gazebo. There will also be a mailbox for letters to Santa located in the Village Mall.”



Party in the Park is Dec. 12. “Come purchase a S’more Kit (proceeds will go directly to a local charity) and toast them at the “s’mores station” in Center Street Park, or warm up with a cup of hot cocoa. You can also join the Ugly Sweater Contest and visit Santa at the Village Mall while merchants collect goods and donations for three different charities.”



A Festive Finale is Dec. 19. “Gather downtown to see our community glow as participating shops line the street with luminarias, celebrating a successful season of giving. You can purchase light-up necklaces to help a charity and to make your family glow along with the rest of the Village. In Center Street Park, you can enjoy a sweet treat as a thank-you for your participation and we’ll watch all the merchants report how much was collected and given to those who are in need.”



Participating charities are Community Sharing, Hospitality House Food Pantry, Paws with a Cause, Blue Star Moms and the Village Elves.



Secret Santas will also be in local restaurants during Miracle on Main days to pick up the tab for a few tables. Dinner’s On Us will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19.



