Milford High School Evacuated After Bomb Threat

February 2, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@wmi.com





Milford High School had to be evacuated after a bomb threat on Wednesday morning.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted shortly before 11am that a threat was discovered on a bathroom wall stating that there was a bomb in a locker. The principal ordered the school evacuated and a search of the building was conducted.



The Sheriff’s Office told WHMI there was no indication of any explosive and students returned to class to finish the day under normal operations.



Detectives are investigating.