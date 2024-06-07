Milford Fire Department Recognizes Honorary Firefighter

June 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A young man was named an honorary firefighter on Thursday afternoon as part of a new project launched by the Milford Fire Department.



Project Fire Buddies is a project started by firefighters from Illinois to help children from their community suffering from critical illnesses. The Milford Fire Department recently formed the first chapter in Michigan.



Firefighter/EMT and CPR Instructor Joe Bonish told WHMI what led them to becoming a part of the organization is something they put together to reach out and help a community member. He said a young man in Milford, John Fallat, is well known to them at the fire department. Fallat suffers from a severe form of autism and other health problems and was said to have been going through a rough time. Fallat expressed to Milford firefighters how much he wished he could become a firefighter, "just like them".



Bonish says they picked up Fallat yesterday afternoon from his home in a fire engine, and had their rescue truck and ladder truck follow.



Through donations from area fire departments and friends, the department was able to gift Fallat with his own fire helmet with a custom name plate from King Kong Leathers, various fire department t-shirts, stickers, and challenge coins.



Fallat also received letters from local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Michigan State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer - both recognizing him for his service to the community as an honorary firefighter.



While at the fire station, Fallat had his favorite lunch of gyro sandwiches and sweet potato fries upstairs where the firefighters eat and prepare their meals. After lunch, there was a tough afternoon of training, where Fallat got to spray some fire hoses and operate the ladder truck.



Bonish said the event went “awesome” and it was truly a great experience for Fallat and everyone at the department.