Underground Utility Work Starting In Village Of Milford

October 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An intersection is open to traffic following storm sewer work in the Village of Milford as part of an ongoing street construction project.



The 2021 East Huron Street Project got underway earlier this month.



An update issued by the Village states that the storm sewer across River Street is complete and the River Street intersection is open to traffic. Underground utility construction has started and will continue over the coming weeks.



The Village advises that notices will be distributed to residents for temporary limitations on water usage during the construction period.



Intermittent lane closures could occur as needed and all projected dates and timelines are all weather permitting.