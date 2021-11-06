East Huron Street Project Continues In Village Of Milford

November 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A street construction project is continuing in the Village of Milford.



The 2021 East Huron Street Project got underway in October. An update issued by the Village states storm sewer and water main construction is taking place on Huron Street and will continue for the next few weeks.



Notices will be distributed to residents for temporary limitations on water usage during the water main construction period. Residents are advised to not move traffic control barrels as they are used to mark hazards and control the flow of traffic for public safety purposes.



Huron Street remains closed to thru traffic. Intermittent lane closures could occur as needed and all projected dates and timelines are all weather permitting.