Huron Street At River Street In Milford To Close For 3 Days

October 11, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Motorists in the Milford area may need to account for new road construction taking place this week.



The 2021 East Huron Street Project is starting its next phase today. The River Street intersection is scheduled to be closed for the next 3 days. Intermittent lane closures may also occur as needed, with drivers being asked to be cautious with workers in the areas.



Road construction operations began last week with the establishment of traffic control signage and the milling of the asphalt road surface on Huron Street.



The Village of Milford is advising drivers to seek alternate routes around the intersection. Following its completion, utility installation along Huron Street will commence.



As with all road construction projects, projected dates and timelines are all weather permitting.