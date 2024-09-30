Renovation Project At Milford's Central Park Complete

September 30, 2024

Extensive renovations are complete at Milford’s Central Park.



The Village of Milford is inviting the community to a grand opening event on Saturday, October 12th to celebrate completion of the renovation project.



The celebration will take place at the Pavilion in Central Park from noon to 4pm, with a special dedication ceremony at 1pm.



In addition to touring and learning about the renovations, visitors can enjoy a variety of different fall foods, live music, games, and more.



Event sponsors include the Milford DDA, Huron Valley State Bank, Picnic Basket Gourmet, Prospect Hill Shopping Center, and Diehl's Orchard & Cider Mill.



In an online communication, Milford DDA Executive Director Ann Barnette said they’re excited that they’ve finally bridged the gap between the southside and downtown, and look forward to celebrating with the community.



Complete information about the renovation project is available in the provided link.