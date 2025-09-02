Milford's Central Park Project Finalist For MML Award

September 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Milford’s Central Park project has been named a finalist for a statewide award.



Each year, the Michigan Municipal League (MML) allows communities across the state to honor and celebrate innovative placemaking programs and projects.



The awards recognize initiatives that enhance public spaces, strengthen community engagement, and create lasting positive impact.



Highlights include a riverfront boardwalk with a cantilevered viewing platform along the Huron River, all-ages swings and deck chairs, a continuous ADA-compliant pathway, a year-round community pavilion, and a seasonal ice-skating rink with an outdoor fireplace.



In July, Milford received the news that the project was selected as one of four finalists for the MML Community Excellence Award.



The full project description on the award site is as follows:



“Milford’s Central Park has undergone a transformative $3.9 million renovation, uniting the public space between the Downtown and Southside districts into a cohesive, vibrant gathering place. The project introduced a riverfront boardwalk and cantilevered viewing platform along the Huron River, complemented by all-ages swings and deck chairs. A continuous ADA-compliant pathway now encircles the park, enhancing accessibility. New features include an ice-skating rink with an outdoor fireplace, a year-round community pavilion, and two canoe/kayak landings—one at the Pettibone Creek peninsula and another near the footbridge for easy loading. To address wet soil conditions, the park’s grade was elevated, and the grounds were revitalized with traditional gardens, riparian plantings, and 150 signature trees. The redesigned driveway and parking areas prioritize pedestrian safety and open space. This revitalized park now serves as a dynamic social hub, fostering community engagement and economic vitality while celebrating Milford’s natural beauty”.



The winner will be announced this September at the MML Conference, where Milford will compete against three other top projects from across the state.