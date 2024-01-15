Milford Firefighter Delivers Baby Boy

January 15, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





A Milford family is celebrating a new baby who came into the world sooner that expected.



John and Antoinette Wissner are the proud parents of a baby boy born January 5th with the help of a Milford Firefighter.



The Wissners had just celebrated the 4th birthday of their older son when the following morning Antoinette woke up at 6am knowing she was in labor. The baby wouldn’t wait for dad to drive mom to the hospital, so John called 911. Milford police and firefighters were promptly dispatched, and Milford Firefighter EMTs Nathan Jerome and Chris Gulaszewski arrived on the scene by 7:06.



Shortly thereafter, Jerome delivered the bundle of joy. Little Louis Wissner made his big debut, weighing in at 7 pounds-9 ounces, and 20.5 inches long. To celebrate, the firefighters will get stork pins, and their vehicles will get stickers. They will be honored by the township board later this year.



Mother and child are doing well…and older brother Isaac checks on his new baby brother first thing every morning.