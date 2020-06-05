Milford Offices, Playgrounds Reopening

June 5, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Village offices and other facilities are re-opening in Milford.



Following this past Monday’s issuance of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-110, Milford officials have announced re-opening plans for the coming weeks. Beginning Monday, Village Offices will be open to the public by appointment only. Masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for all who enter. Residents will need to self-screen prior to arrival based on protocol posted at the entrance and on the Village’s website. The use of the outside dropbox or online payments is highly encouraged, and staff will be present in the office to assist by phone or email, as needed.



Playgrounds around Milford are open again now, in accordance with the rescinding of the Oakland County Public Health Order that closed them in March. Because playground equipment is not routinely cleaned or disinfected, residents are being advised to maintain social distancing standards, washing hands frequently, and keeping hand sanitizer with them for when soap and water are not available. At this time, the restrooms in Central Park will remain closed.



For more information and updates, be sure to check the village’s website, www.villageofmilford.org.