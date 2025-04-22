Man Charged After Shooting At Family Headed To Prison

April 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Oceola Township man facing multiple felony charges after shooting multiple rounds at his wife and children as they tried to leave home has been sentenced and will serve a lengthy prison sentence.



43-year-old Mikel Patrick-James Brouner was ordered to serve 50 months to 10 years in prison for separate counts of discharging a weapon in or at a building; 28 months to 4 years for a felonious assault charge; 129 days jail with credit for 129 days of time served for four counts of 4th degree child abuse; and 90 days jail with credit for 90 days of time served for possession of weapons while under the influence.



Under an earlier plea deal reached, three counts of felony firearms were dismissed.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the family’s residence on Fisher Court at around noon on December 8th of last year.



The Office said Brouner fired several shots while standing in front of his wife's vehicle as she was attempting to back out of the driveway with their children. The Sheriff’s Office said further investigation revealed that the man had previously fired rounds inside of the house - with one of the rounds traveling through a wall into an adjacent room near where one of the children were sitting.



The wife and the children were eventually able to leave the house unharmed.



Once deputies arrived, Brouner continued to fire additional rounds inside. The Livingston Regional Swat Team and Crisis Negotiation Team made contact with him and he eventually surrendered.



Meanwhile, Brouner has a separate case pending in 53rd District Court. He’s charged with misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an alleged road rage/confrontation on December 26th, 2023. A May 1st status conference is set for that case.