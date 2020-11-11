Mike Rogers Calls For Biden To Receive Presidential Daily Briefings

November 11, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The man who represented the 8th District in Congress for 14 years has added his name to those calling on the Trump Administration to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect.



In a tweet Tuesday, former Congressman Mike Rogers said that Biden should be receiving the presidential daily briefings at the White House, something that has yet to take place despite decades of precedent.





