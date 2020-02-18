Mike Randall Files For County Board Of Commissioners

February 18, 2020

Interest in a vacancy on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners is growing steadily and a well-known community member is the latest to apply.



Mike Randall of Howell Township has filed as a Republican candidate for the District 5 County Commission seat, which was recently vacated by Donald Parker. Parker had served as board chair but announced he would be stepping down in order to apply for the vacant County Administrator position. That resulted following the sudden death of former Administrator Ken Hinton. The board has 30 days from Parker’s resignation to make an appointment to fill the seat in order to avoid having to hold a special election to fill the remainder of the term.



Based upon his extensive experience in the public sector and his prior service as an elected commissioner, Randall says he believes he would be an excellent candidate for the position and would serve the residents of the City of Howell and the townships of Howell and Cohoctah well. Randall sent a letter to commissioners yesterday making himself available for appointment to fill out the remainder of Parker’s current term. Randall has served in the public sector in various capacities for nearly 30 years. In addition to previously serving as a county commissioner, Randall has served as a paramedic, firefighter, corrections deputy and police officer. He’s currently the assistant chief for the Howell Area Fire Department and owns a local private investigation firm. Randall says one of his top priorities if appointed would include evaluating current infrastructure and ensuring that it is adequate for future development. More on his campaign is included in the attached press release.



Meanwhile, two other candidates are also seeking the appointment. They include Howell Attorney Jay Drick, a former county commissioner and Republican. Howell Township Businessman Glen Miller, a Democrat who currently serves on the planning commission, has also filed for the seat. (JM)