Rep. Mueller To Chair Michigan State Police Subcommittee

February 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has been named chair of the Michigan State Police subcommittee.



Republican State Representative Mike Mueller of Linden was appointed by House Speaker Matt Hall to serve on the House Appropriations Committee and chair the Michigan State Police subcommittee.



Mueller, a retired Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy, is said to bring years of firsthand experience in law enforcement, and a deep understanding of public safety needs to the Legislature’s budgeting process.



Mueller said “I know the challenges our law enforcement officers face every day to keep our families safe. I am honored to take on this role and will work to ensure our state budget prioritizes public safety and meets the needs of both our officers and the communities they serve.”



Mueller also will serve as vice chair of the subcommittee responsible for the budgets of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and as a member of the budget subcommittees focused on human services, higher education, and community colleges.