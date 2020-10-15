House Approves Plan To Extend Time To Renew Licenses

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Those with expired vehicle registrations, driver’s licenses and chauffeur licenses could have some breathing room thanks to legislation sponsored by a local lawmaker.



The House passed legislation that was sponsored by Republican State Representative Mike Mueller of Linden on Tuesday and extends the validity of licenses and registrations that expired after March 1st to December 11th. During the ongoing pandemic, he said Secretary of State offices have not had the capacity to renew key documents and identification and because of that, people have been unable to renew through no fault of their own. Mueller said the legislation is a common sense solution to a problem that could potentially have un-intended consequences for people who did do their due-diligence to try to obtain a driver’s license on time. Mueller said the Secretary of State’s Office has been overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown and people can’t go about their daily lives if they don’t have their license.



Mueller said the legislature and the Governor’s Office were able to reach an agreement that if someone has a vehicle and has car insurance, they can drive that vehicle until December 11th. He says that should give the Secretary of State’s Office enough time to cut down on the waiting times. Mueller, a former Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy, commented that law enforcement also benefits from the extensions. He says the plan offers a clear explanation for what’s valid until when and what’s out-of-date as officers conduct stops and keep Michigan’s roadways safe.



The legislation was approved with unanimous bi-partisan support by the Michigan House.