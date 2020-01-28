Fenton Firefighter To Be Honored At Heroes Event

The deadline is approaching to purchase tickets for an event honoring local first responders and service heroes, which include a Fenton firefighter.



“A Night to Give Back: Honoring Local Service Heroes” will be held on Friday, February 7th. Among those to be recognized include Fenton 2019 Firefighter of the Year Mike Johnson, decorated Army Vietnam Veteran Donald Jasman, Mt Morris Police Officer Kevin Mihailoff and Amber Hall the Curriculum Director of Grand Blanc Community Schools and Perry Innovation Center. Johnson works in construction and has been with the Fenton Fire Department for the past decade and currently volunteers with the Genesee County Hazmat Team. Fenton Fire Chief Robert Cairnduff tells WHMI "Mike is a very deserving recipient of this honor. Mike is the type of firefighter that every department looks for. Hard working, does it right the first time, always volunteering for extra assignments, and is always willing to help those in need, whether it be someone on the Department or someone in need in our community."



The cost to attend the event is $30 and tickets include pasta buffet, a chance to play Family Feud For A Cause, a cash bar and a silent auction. There will also be a live DJ for entertainment. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to United Veterans of Michigan, Fenton Firefighters Charities, Concern Over Police Safety or COPS and Grand Blanc Educational Foundation. The event will run from 5 to 9pm at The Captain's Club at Woodfield in Grand Blanc.



Those in interested in attending are asked to purchase tickets no later than this Friday as tickets will not be available at the door. A link provided. (JM)