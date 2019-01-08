Howell Man Running For 47th District State House Seat

January 8, 2019

Yet another candidate has announced a bid for the 47th District State House seat.



Mike Detmer of Howell announced his candidacy today for the 47th District, which encompasses eleven Livingston County townships, the City of Howell and Village of Fowlerville. The seat is currently held by Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township, who is term limited. Although the August primary election is two years away, Detmer is expected to face challenger Bob Bezotte, a current Livingston County Commissioner and former sheriff.



Detmer’s experience includes 15 years in the automotive industry and over 10 years in the lending industry. He is also a licensed real estate agent. Detmer says he is not a politician and his experience is the same as most of the voters in his district – “you get up, work hard and do what you need to do to take care of your family”. Detmer says the vast majority of the people he knows are fed up with ineffective, career politicians and that’s why he’s running. (JM)