MIGOP Files Complaint for 'Misuse of Public Resources' Against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

January 28, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Republican Party announced that they filed a complaint against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for “misuse of public resources.”



The complaint was submitted under Section 215(5) of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act. It called for an immediate investigation by the Bureau of Elections.



The complaint stems from Benson’s Jan. 22 announcement that she was running for Governor in 2026.



“On January 22, 2025, Benson hosted a campaign press conference in the lobby of the Richard H. Austin Building, where she announced her candidacy for governor (after a botched social media the night prior),” the announcement said. “Using a state-owned building for campaign purposes is a clear violation of Michigan law, which prohibits government officials from using public resources for political activities.”



The Richard H. Austin Building is a building owned by the state, and serves as the office of various departments, including the Department of State.



“The complaint highlights that the Richard H. Austin Building, funded by Michigan taxpayers, is not a public space open to all but instead is an office under Benson’s control,” the release said. “The press conference, which lasted approximately 20 minutes, discussed Benson’s campaign priorities, further underscoring the event’s political nature.”



Michigan law prohibits the use of any public resources for political campaigns. Any individuals who knowingly violates the law may face misdemeanor charges, including a possible fine of up to $1,000 or a one-year jail sentence, officials said.



“We call on the Bureau of Elections to take this complaint seriously and to hold Jocelyn Benson accountable for her flagrant abuses of the public’s trust,” Tyler Henningsen, Political Director of the Michigan Republican Party, said. “We also request that the Bureau of Elections enjoin Secretary Benson and her campaign from future violations and fine them the maximum amount permitted by law. “The integrity of our public office holders must be maintained, and the misuse of taxpayer-funded resources for personal political gain will not be tolerated.”