Mighty Mac Hosting Annual Bridge Walk Monday

August 29, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



It’s almost time for the 2025 Annual Bridge Walk.



The walk, which draws thousands of participants each year, runs from 6:30 a.m. until noon on Labor Day. The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic, but emergency vehicles will still be able to cross.



The Mackinac Bridge Authority will kick off the free event from both the Jamet Street ramp in Mackinaw City and Bridge View Park in St. Ignace. Officials said having the walk start on both ends eliminates the need to bus participants and allows them to have more options for the walk.



The governor’s party will start the walk at 7, and everyone may start walking after that. No one is allowed to start their walk after 11:30, so participants are encouraged to get there early.



There is no need to register to participate.



Participants have three options:



- Walk from either end of the bridge, turning around at the midpoint, then returning to the city they started. The turnaround points will move towards the ends of the bridge beginning at 10, but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start before 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they want to return to before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back.



- Walk from either end of the bridge and cross to the other side. Bus transportation across the bridge will not be provided, so walkers who choose this option will need to have their own transportation back across after the bridge reopens. Walkers who aren’t at the midpoint by 10 a.m. will be turned back.



- Walk from either end of the bridge, walk to the other side, then walk back to the side they started on. This option is a 10-mile round trip for participants. Walkers who aren’t at the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. will be turned back.



All participants will use the left-hand outside paved lane, regardless of which end or option they choose. Those who turn back at the midpoint will turn right, then return using the opposite outside paved lane.



Those who complete their walk will receive a numbered bridge walk certificate, which will be distributed at both ends of the bridge. Those under 18-years-old should have permission from a parent or guardian to participate.



There are no restrooms on the bridge, but there will be portable toilets available in St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. The average length of time to walk the bridge is around two hours.



Strollers and wheelchairs are allowed, as are service dogs. All other animals are prohibited, along with signs, banners, umbrellas, bicycles, roller skates, skateboards, wagons and similar devices. Walkers must stay away from bridge railings. The inside lane will remain open for emergency vehicles.



There is no running or racing, outside of pre-qualified, registered participants in the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness run. Playing tag and smoking are also not permitted.



The weather currently looks clear, but Mackinac Bridge Director Kim Nowack said if there is lightning or high winds the event will be canceled. Up to date conditions can be found at mackinacbridge.org.



The Mackinac Island ferry companies will still transport between the island, St. Ignace and Mackinaw City.



The video below gives a brief overview of what to expect.