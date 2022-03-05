Sunrise Rotary Holding Paradise-Themed Fundraiser

March 5, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Sunrise Rotary is transforming a local banquet hall into a Caribbean dream for their premier fundraiser this weekend.



Midnight in the Tropics is the Livingston Sunrise Rotary’s annual fundraising event. This year’s celebration will take place Saturday night at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township, from 5:30pm until 10pm. The event features various activities and entertainment with a tropical paradise theme.



Funds raised will benefit three local non-profits that serve the critical needs of at-risk youth in the community. Those selected for 2022 include Reaching Higher, which offers a character-building leadership training program designed to help young people live healthier, happier lives; Special Ministries of Livingston County, a program of Livingston County Catholic Charities that serves adults age 18 and up with developmental disabilities and special needs; and the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Foundation. Organizers say in the last seven years, through the proceeds of the annual event, they’ve been able to return over $550,000 through the beneficiary/grant process.



For more information, and tickets, visit www.MidnightInTheTropics.com