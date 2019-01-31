Midnight In The Tropics Set For February 23rd

An event next month will offer a tropical escape from our current arctic-like weather while raising funds to support three nonprofit youth organizations.



Midnight in the Tropics is the Livingston Sunrise Rotary’s annual fundraising event and will be held Saturday, February 23rd at Cleary University’s Johnson Center in Genoa Township, which is transformed into a tropical paradise for an evening of dinner, dancing and entertainment. The 11th



Annual event will include Dueling Pianos, live and silent auctions, games, photo booth and more with the goal of again raising over $100,000 to benefit three organizations; Reaching Higher, Midcourse Correction Challenge Camps and Torch 180. Ticket details and other information can be found through the link below. (JK)