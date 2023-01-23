Midnight In The Tropics Fundraiser To Benefit Local Charities

January 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An island-themed fundraiser to support local charities is fast approaching.



Midnight In The Tropics will take place on Saturday, February 4th at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township.



The Livingston County Sunrise Rotary Club organizes the fundraiser each year to benefit two local charities as well as the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Foundation - which distributes grants to other charitable organizations in the community throughout the year.



The two selected beneficiaries this year are The Connection Youth Services and Habitat for Humanity. Both organizations are said to provide vital support to the Livingston County community.



The Connection Youth Services consists of three programs - Emergency Shelter, Transitional Living, and Street Outreach - that strive to build positive relationships between youth, their families, and their community.



Habitat for Humanity’s A Brush With Kindness Program provides repairs and updates to families’ existing homes to ensure safety and accessibility.



Midnight in The Tropics will feature a silent and live auction, various games and raffles, a live band, a buffet dinner, open bar and more.



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will return as auctioneer for the live auction, which features numerous items up for grabs including vacation trips and exclusive experiences.



Tickets are currently available to the public, with limited space remaining.



Organizers say the community can support the event and beneficiaries by purchasing tickets and sponsorships or by donating silent and live auction items.



More information is available in the attached release.