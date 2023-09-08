Middletown Market Closes In Genoa Township

September 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular party store in Genoa Township has closed its doors.



Middletown Market is located at 5582 East Grand River, across from Lake Chemung. It’s unclear exactly when the store closed.



The store had a large selection of spirits, a deli with pizza and chicken, scoops of ice cream, and other market staples.



Records show that the building was built in 1969. It has since changed hands and was sold in July for $1.2 (m) million. The new owner indicated that future plans have not yet been finalized.