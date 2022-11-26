Study Skills Session For Middle School Students

November 26, 2022

An upcoming educational session is planned to help boost study skills for local middle school students.



The Brighton Area Schools Alumni Association (BASAA) is hosting Middle School Study Skills Session for students in grades 5-8 on Thursday, December 8th, from 7-8:15pm in the Scranton Middle School Media Center.



The session grew from discussions with parents and PTO leaders asking for assistance preparing students to succeed with their studying efforts. Organizers say the goal is to partner and support all of the good work that area teachers provide while reminding students of techniques to use when studying and taking tests.



The session is for students in grades 5-8 and will be taught by Michelle Madden, a retired Scranton MS teacher, and Beth Walker, a local educator with 40+ years of experience. Topics to be covered include Organization and successfully using class time; How and Why to take Notes; Study Tips & Techniques; Test-taking Tips; and How to Relieve Test Anxiety.



Students are encouraged to register by 5pm December 5th.



Registration flyers can be returned to the Brighton District Library, by mail, or online using a credit card.



