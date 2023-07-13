MiDDC Celebrates Disability Pride Month

July 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council (MiDDC), part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is celebrating Disability Pride Month in July with events and outreach.



Disability Pride Month is a time to celebrate the unique experiences, strengths and achievements of people with disabilities while raising a greater understanding of the challenges they face to participate in all aspects of community life.



Throughout July, MiDDC will organize events and activities highlighting the talents and achievements of individuals with disabilities. MiDDC will also coordinate initiatives with the Self-Advocates of Michigan to raise awareness of the contributions of people with developmental disabilities that enrich communities and enhance diversity.



“We are thrilled to shine the spotlight on the valuable perspectives and experiences of people with disabilities,” said Vendella Collins, MiDDC executive director. “This month allows us to embrace how disabilities are a natural part of human diversity, and it is essential that we create an inclusive society so all individuals can live fulfilling lives.”



Activities during Disability Pride Month include:

1. Breaking Barriers Disability Art Exhibition: A curated art exhibition showcasing the talent of artists with developmental disabilities. Artwork will be displayed in an online gallery and will be open to the public at a pop-up exhibition at Lansing Shuffle, 325 Riverfront Dr., Lansing on Tuesday, July 11 from 3 to 8 p.m.



2. Outstanding Self-Advocacy Recognition: MiDDC will celebrate people with developmental disabilities who were nominated for the invaluable impact of self-advocacy in their own life or community. Achievements will be highlighted to inspire others to begin their advocacy journey.



3. Community Outreach: MiDDC will launch an awareness campaign to engage the community and promote respect and greater understanding among all residents. The campaign will use various media channels and social platforms to share stories, educate the public and promote inclusivity and advocacy efforts of ally disability organizations.



MiDDC encourages community members, businesses and organizations to actively participate in Disability Pride Month. Resources and information will be shared on its Facebook page. The public is invited to participate and follow on Facebook for updates using the hashtag #DisabilityPrideMonth.



More information about Disability Pride Month events and activities can be found at the provided link.