Local Non-Profit To Host Family-Friendly Event In Hartland

September 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming event in Hartland Township aims to familiarize the community with a local non-profit that helps at-risk teens and their families.



Howell-based Midcourse Correction is a non-profit that believes in helping to build a foundation of personal, emotional and spiritual growth for at-risk youth through teamwork, initiatives and mentorship - resulting in a brighter future. The non-profit is currently registering for fall Challenge Camps and is following all COVID-19 safety precautions.



A community event is also being organized to help get the word out about the non-profit and its mission. The family-friendly casual event will take place on Sunday, September 25th from 3 to 5pm at Settler’s Park in Hartland. All ages are welcome. Organizers say the event will feature music, raffle prizes, walking and biking paths, food and fun to support the mission of Midcourse Correction to help positively change the lives of kids and families.



A link to the event is provided. Facebook photo.