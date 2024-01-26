Microbrewery to Open in Old Mining Office

January 26, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Beer aficionados in Livingston County will soon have a new microbrewery and taproom.



Brad Jonckheere, founder of Schmuck's Brewery is also the owner of American Concrete Products on Mason Road in Howell. He's planning to convert an old office building into the brewery's first physical location. With mining completed, Jonckheere says construction is expected to begin in the spring, with the location becoming a neighborhood watering hole.



Jonckheere plans to include stouts, ambers, IPAs and sours with up to 18 styles on tap. He's also planning a restaurant that will include sandwiches, fried foods and pizza.



Re-zoning for the microbrewery took place in 2017, with site approval following in 2019, and amended this past November.



Additional plans include possible campground. Redevelopment ideas near the site's 30 acre lake have been brewing for years. The total site is around 100 acres, and is expected to eventually have areas for tents, RVs and cabins.



Jonckheere began brewing as a hobby but eventually trained at Schoolcraft College where he studied under famed brewmaster Tom Block.