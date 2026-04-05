Michigan’s Pothole Payback Contest Returns

April 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan is once again launching its Pothole Payback Contest. From April through June, "Fix MI State" will award five drivers each month up to $800.



All that's required is to submit a photo of the damage caused to your car by a pothole.



"Fix MI State" says they chose $800 because that's the average annual cost a Michigan driver pays in car repairs due to poor road conditions.



“Michigan is heading straight for a road funding cliff that threatens thousands of construction jobs, and our leaders must take action before it’s too late,” Rob Coppersmith, executive vice president of the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, said. “Our roads are crumbling, and Michiganders deserve real, lasting solutions. While the legislature fails to act, we’re shining a light on this crisis and helping families with car repairs.”



Michiganders interested in entering the contest, or are looking for more information, can head to the "Fix MI State" website linked below.