Michigan's Minimum Wage Expected to Increase

November 7, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



Michigan's minimum wage rate is set to increase.



On January 1, 2024, the state's minimum wage is expected to increase from $10.10 to $10.33 per hour, as set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018.



In addition to the standard increase for hourly workers, minors aged 16 and 17 will see their pay increase to $8.78 per hour. The rate for tipped employees will be $3.93 an hour.



There is pending litigation, however, that may affect these increases.



For information regarding the litigation and potential amended minimum wage rates, as a result of that litigation, visit the provided link.