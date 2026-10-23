Michigan's In-Person Early Voting Begins Saturday

October 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan voters can cast their ballot for the November 3 General Election in person at their early voting site. The statewide early voting period begins Saturday, and runs through Sunday, November 1.



“Starting this weekend, all registered Michigan voters can cast a ballot in person at their early voting sites,” said Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie “Early voting is a convenient option that lets you cast your ballot on your own schedule at a time that works best for you. If you’re busy on Election Day, you can still exercise your right to have your say in the future of your community, our state, and the nation.”



Michigan voters passed a constitutional amendment in 2022 that requires at least nine days of early in-person voting in every community. The process is similar to Election Day voting, allowing voters to receive their ballot, make their choices, and directly insert their completed ballot into the tabulator. Voters who still have a mail (absentee) ballot can return it to their early voting site before Election Day.



Early voting sites open statewide on Saturday, Oct. 24, and will be open at least eight hours every day through Sunday, Nov. 1. Some communities are offering additional early voting days. Look up your early voting site, days, and times at mi.gov/earlyvoting.



Most early voting sites are only open to voters who are already registered. Eligible Michigan citizens who still need to register can visit their city or township clerk’s office up to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, with proof of residency. Michiganders can register and cast a ballot on the same day. Learn more at mi.gov/vote.



The Michigan Voting Dashboard provides daily updates on the number of mail ballots returned to clerks and the votes cast at early voting sites leading up to Election Day.



Visit Michigan's Voting Dashboard for a detailed breakdown of November 2026 election data at mi.gov/votingdashboard.



Both the Michigan and Livingston County election sites are linked below.