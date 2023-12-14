Michigan's 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign Begins Friday

December 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, law enforcement officials throughout Michigan are increasing patrols as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.



According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP), there will be increased patrols on roads from December 15, 2023, to January 1, 2024, with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired.



In 2022, there were 9,331 alcohol-involved crashes with 322 fatalities, and 2,452 drug-involved crashes with 249 fatalities statewide, according to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.



Over the 2023 winter holidays, the Michigan State Police, county sheriff offices, and municipal police agencies across Michigan encourage motorists to celebrate safely and make smart driving decisions.



“Driving impaired is deadly and illegal. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking or using drugs endangers you, your passengers and everyone else on the road,” said Katie Bower, Director of the Michigan OHSP. “The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving."



Officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol throughout the three-week “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement period. In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer thinks they are impaired.



To increase awareness and encourage safe and sober driving, the OHSP is funding a statewide media campaign about the dangers of impaired driving. Also, December has been recognized as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month to remember those who lost their lives due to impaired driving and remind people that helping prevent impaired-driving deaths and injuries is every driver’s responsibility.



The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the United States Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.