Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Offers Alternative for At Risk High School Students

March 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is accepting applications for the next cycle of the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy, which is aimed at high school students who are at risk of not graduating.



The academy, started in 1999, is a “cost-free alternative education program which offers at-risk youth the opportunity to change their future,” a press release said. It is a National Guard program but doesn’t require participants to join the military.



Cadets participate in drill and ceremony formations, meet physical fitness standards, perform community service and receive classroom instruction.



Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Lansing are among cities hosting mandatory, in-person information sessions. Lansing will host the sessions Apr. 5 and May 17, Ypsilanti on Apr. 16 and Ann Arbor on May 10. Flint will also host an information session on Apr. 9. A full list can be found on the Events tab on the link below.



At least one parent or guardian and the applicant must attend the information session. People are encouraged to begin the admissions process before attending an information session.



Cycles begin in mid-January and mid-July of each year. Cycle 53 begins July 13.



Graduates of the program are eligible for the Michigan Job Challenge Program, which teaches workplace essentials, provides opportunities to learn and skilled trade and helps with job placement.



MYCA is open to teens between 15.5 and 18 years old. Those who are 15.5 years old are only able to do credit recovery and must return to high school to finish, according to the website.



For more information, click the link below or call Jayme Ham at 269-968-1397, Joan Miller at 269-968-1368 or Yasser Quadri at 269-968-1048.