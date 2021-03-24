Online Career Fair Targets Student And Adult Job Seekers

March 24, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



An online job fair will connect student and adult talent with employers who are in need of.



More than 40 employers will be showcasing their careers to a projected 3,000 or more students and job seekers as part of one the region’s largest virtual career exploration events being hosted by Michigan Works! Southeast.



MiCareerQuest South will take place on Thursday, April 22nd from 8am until 5pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with employers from many in-demand industries such as healthcare, construction, advanced manufacturing and more.



This event is designed for middle and high school students, but adult job seekers currently enrolled in Michigan Works! Southeast’s services are also invited to attend.



Director of the Strategic Talent Pipelines for Consumers Energy, Sharon Miller, said, in a release, that this career fair will introduce students to hometown opportunities in energy careers that can provide prosperous futures.



Shamar Herron, Executive Director of Michigan Works! Southeast said this isn’t a typical career fair in that it is an opportunity for individuals to learn about the growing industries right here in southeast Michigan.



Both attendees and exhibitors can register at www.mwse.org/micareerquest.



After registering, a confirmation email and calendar invite, along with additional details about the event will be provided.