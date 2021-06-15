New Internship Program Prepares Young Adults For Labor Market

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Young adults looking to get a leg up in the labor force have a new opportunity from Michigan Works! Southeast.



Michigan Works! Southeast aims to connect talent to local employers, filling their needs. Together with Jobs for Michigan Graduates they have introduced a new summer internship prep course for young adults, ages 16 to 24.



#MI-Internship Prep is a free course that is offered virtually throughout the year. During the four-week program, participants will learn how to create a professional portfolio, develop essential skills, and practice interview strategies with high-profile employers.



Acting Adult Education Supervisor, Vincent D’Ettorre, said in a release that this virtual program will allow students to build upon their strengths in a safe environment.



Research and Education Manager Pam Gosla added that the internship program will provide opportunities for youth to focus on their career of choice and develop an actionable plan for future employment success.



Apply for the program or learn more through the link below.