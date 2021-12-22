Michigan Works! Southeast Receives $2.7M For Local Businesses

December 22, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



An organization that helps connect employers to job seekers has received a multi-million dollar award that will help Livingston County businesses.



Michigan Works! Southeast, this week, announced it is receiving more than $2.7-million from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity train workers at 68 companies in the region, including 24 in Livingston County. The award comes from the state’s Going PRO Talent Fund. For 8 years, the Fund has provided competitive awards for training that enhances talent, productivity, and employee retention while increasing the quality and competitiveness of Michigan businesses.



Shamar Herron, Executive Director of Michigan Works! Southeast, said, in a release, he wants to thank all of their local businesses for trusting Michigan Works’ Business Services Team with assisting them through the grant application process. He said that COVID has disrupted how we work, and these trainings will help workers and their companies thrive in today’s economy.



Business Services Manager Tom Robinson added that staff will be working with these companies in the next few months to help ensure they achieve their training goals. He said this will also help to increase the number of registered apprenticeships through the grant.



A complete list of Livingston County businesses that are receiving awards can be found attached below.