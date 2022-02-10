Michigan Works! Southeast Holding Childcare Fair

February 10, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



An upcoming job fair will connect adults with caring hearts for children in needed jobs.



Michigan Works! Southeast recognizes a critical shortage of child care workers in the region and is partnering to host the area’s largest virtual childcare job fair. The event will take place Tuesday, February 15th, from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The fair will be hosted on the Brazen platform, provided by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.



Michigan Works! Southeast Executive Director Shamar Herron said, in a release, that a strong childcare industry is crucial to the economy of southeast Michigan, in that not only do they provide rewarding jobs, but also enable parents to return to the workforce.



A number of childcare providers including private employers and school districts with early childhood programs will be represented at the event. Many of those participating have received funds through the Childcare Stabilization Grant program through the American Rescue Plan Act to hire, train, and retain staff.



According to the Michigan Department of Education, as of the beginning of the current school year, there were more than 4,700 openings for full time childcare staff in the state, with a similar number of part time openings. Spots are limited so job seekers are encouraged to register soon.



You can find a link below, or visit this site: https://www.michigan.gov/leo/0,5863,7-336-94422_95539_64361-575515-

-,00.html



