Three To Be Honored By Michigan Works! Southeast

September 19, 2019

Three local community members are among 17 in the region being recognized at the 2019 Michigan Works! Southeast awards celebration.



Michigan Works! Southeast is part of a statewide network of organizations that works with jobseekers and businesses to help develop a talented workforce that can fill needed positions. They serve Livingston and Washtenaw Counties, along with Hillsdale, Jackson and Lenawee Counties.



On Friday, October 18th, at Weber’s Restaurant & Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor, their Workforce Development Board is recognizing community leaders, businesses, educators, and customers at their Annual Awards Celebration. This year, 3 area-residents are being inducted into the Michigan Works! Southeast Hall of Fame which honors individuals for outstanding success and achievement in workforce programs. The honorees are Heather Engisch and Kimberly Genella of Livingston County, and Safi M’Munga from Washtenaw County. These 3 are being recognized for having the determination and persistence that is necessary for overcoming obstacles to reach their goals. At the ceremony they will receive tributes from area legislators and an award designed and produced from the Vocational Village located within the Michigan Department of Corrections Parnell Facility. (MK)